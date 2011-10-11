* Sign of government support lifts sentiment in Shanghai

* Shanghai shares up nearly 2 pct; Hong Kong up 3.6 pct

* Huijin purchases of bank shares first clear sign of support

* Other uncertainties abound, limiting impact (Adds reaction, background)

By Clement Tan and Lu Jianxin

SHANGHAI, Oct 11 Chinese shares rose nearly 2 percent in early trade on Tuesday, boosted by a unit of the country's sovereign wealth fund increasing its stakes in the "Big Four" lenders in a sign of government support for the languishing stock market.

Central Huijin Investment Co on Monday started adding to its already controlling stakes in the top state lenders, state media announced after the market had closed on Monday, the first explicit signal that the government is seeking to prop up a market that has struggled for the last two years.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.8 percent as of 0200 GMT at 2,385.9 points, after closing at its lowest level since March 2009 on Monday, before the news on Huijin's share purchases was released.

While Huijin's move was helping sentiment, much more would be needed to turn around a market that has fallen by around 30 percent since the start of 2010 under the weight of the government's efforts to rein in inflation and uncertainty in global markets, analysts said.

Tuesday's reaction was much more subdued than after a similar move three years ago.

The day after Huijin initially announced similar share purchases in September 2008, the Shanghai index rose 9.5 percent, though it fell back in the following weeks as worries the financial crisis could linger came to the fore.

"This is psychological more than anything fundamental. If 2008 offers any indication, we could see stock prices dip after an initial boost," said Cheng Yi, senior analyst at Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai.

"For a reversal of trend, monetary policy probably needs to loosen and investors need to be assured of the basis of its earnings growth."

INVESTORS WARY

Shanghai-listed shares in top lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China were up 2.3 percent in early trade, while those of Agricultural Bank of China , which saw the biggest additional purchase by Huijin on Monday, rose 2.4 percent.

The response in Hong Kong was much stronger, with AgBank's Hong Kong shares up more than 10 percent in early trade and the other "Big Four" lenders also up strongly, helping push up the Hang Seng Index by 3.6 percent.

Some analysts said the government could follow up with additional steps to support the stock market, such as by slowing the approval of new listings, but that investors still faced murky waters.

"It's too early to say the market has bottomed out, with uncertainties surrounding major global economies including the United States and European nations," said Zheng Weigang, senior trader at Shanghai Securities.

"Investors are also jittery over the impact of an expected weakening in China's property market in coming months." (Writing by Jason Subler; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)