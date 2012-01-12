SHANGHAI Jan 12 China's key share index ended down 0.1 percent on Thursday in see-saw trade after December inflation hit a 15-month low, with brokerages weak following a slowdown in earnings.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,275.0 points, extending a 0.4 percent decline on Wednesday. The market has stalled just shy of chart resistance at the 2,300-point level. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)