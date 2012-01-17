SHANGHAI Jan 17 China shares jumped about
3 percent on Tuesday afternoon, led by large caps, as investors
looked forward to the government ushering in more policies to
support the stock market after some media reports of potential
market-boosting steps, traders said.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index touched an
intraday high of 2,272.4 points at 0552 GM, reversing a
1.7-percent fall a day earlier.
State media reported that China was quickening the pace of
approval for more foreign investors to trade Chinese stocks and
the Shanghai Stock Exchange would suspend the launch of an
international board, curbing the flow of new share issues, among
other positive steps reported.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)