HONG KONG, March 28 China shares extended losses on Thursday, as banks took a hit after they were ordered to tighten control over wealth management products and improve transparency.

At 0115 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 3.3 percent at 2,496.2. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)