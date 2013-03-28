Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HONG KONG, March 28 China shares extended losses on Thursday, as banks took a hit after they were ordered to tighten control over wealth management products and improve transparency.
At 0115 GMT, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 3.3 percent at 2,496.2. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)