HONG KONG May 3 China shares ended at their highest in more than a week on Friday as investors were cheered by prospects of greater foreign investment in mainland markets.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 1.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.4 percent to 2,205.5, bouncing from Thursday's four-month closing low.

They rose 1.9 and 1.3 percent in the holiday-shortened week.

The official Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday that new technical regulations rolled out by the Chinese central bank late on Thursday suggest that renminbi qualified foreign institutional investors (RQFII) quota approvals may be resumed after a two-month suspension. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Yimou Lee; Editing by XXX)