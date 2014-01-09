HONG KONG Jan 9 China shares sank to more than five-month closing lows on Thursday, led by large cap financials on concerns that funds will shift from them into a wave of initial public offerings, China's first ones in more than a year.

The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.9 percent at 2,222.2 points, erasing slim gains posted on Wednesday and returning to its lowest closing level since July 31. The Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)