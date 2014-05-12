HONG KONG May 12 China's CSI300 index climbed more than two percent in late morning trade on Monday, in its best day in more than a month, as Beijing pledged to push ahead with capital market reforms.

Chinese banks and brokerages led gains in the CSI300 index, comprising of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings, pushing the index up to its biggest daily gain since April 8.

