BRIEF-Kuwait's Abyaar Real Estate Development FY loss widens
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
HONG KONG May 12 China's CSI300 index climbed more than two percent in late morning trade on Monday, in its best day in more than a month, as Beijing pledged to push ahead with capital market reforms.
Chinese banks and brokerages led gains in the CSI300 index, comprising of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings, pushing the index up to its biggest daily gain since April 8.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.
BEIJING, March 19 China will control rapid flows of bank credit to the property sector to help contain risks, the head of the country's top economic planning agency said on Sunday.