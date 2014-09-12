* Shanghai stocks up almost 20 percent since March
* Selective buying suggests bargain hunting, not confidence
* Rally sparks bull run forecasts by investment banks
* Investors buy defensive stocks, shun banks and property
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Sept 12 The recent rally in Chinese
stocks has many investors hoping it is the start of a bull
market in the region's worst performing market, but the
structure of fund flows suggests it is bargain hunting rather
than a lasting vote of confidence.
Money has flowed into mid-cap non-ferrous and defence
stocks, which were previously among the most discounted, yet
little has gone into banking and financial stocks, which are the
ones that will bear the brunt of any economic slowdown if it
comes.
"A lack of interest in banking and other economic-sensitive
stocks is a clear sign that investor confidence in economic
growth has yet to be restored," said Chen Huiqin, senior analyst
at Huatai Securities in Nanjing.
"In such a mixed market environment, the proper strategy is
defensive, not to be a stubborn long nor a stubborn short," she
said.
While Beijing can only welcome investors shopping for value
in mid-size stocks, as opposed to just speculating in them, for
investors the implication is that this will not turn into a
full-blown bull market and that if the rally continues, it will
do so slowly.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index has gained 19
percent since its recent low in March and hit a near 18-month
intraday high on Thursday. That is a sharp contrast to the
bourse's 6.75-percent loss in 2013 when it was the region's
worst performing stock market.
Daily turnover reached 197 billion yuan ($32 billion) on
Thursday, its highest level since March 2011. The 30-day moving
average of the index's trading volume hit its highest level
since November 2010 last week and is lingering near that level.
Average daily cash flows in the Shanghai market have reached
130 billion yuan ($21 billion) now, more than doubling the 60
billion yuan of mid-June, traders estimate.
These movements have sparked a slew of bullish forecasts.
For instance, a research report by Guotai Junan Securities,
one of China's top brokerages, stated last week that the index
could rise as high as 5,000 points, nearly double about 2,317 on
Friday. It cited China's economic and market reforms as the
catalyst for its bullish forecast.
But traders said that investors were going into undervalued
defensive stocks rather than stocks that typically perform badly
when economic growth slows.
Notably investors are buying defensive mid-caps such as
non-ferrous metals and defence stocks due to rising tensions in
Sino-Japanese relations and in the East China Sea and not banks,
financial and property companies.
By its recent peak hit on Thursday, Shanghai's commodity
stock sub-index had jumped 25 percent since mid-June,
while the index covering military stocks both in Shanghai and
Shenzhen had surged 45 percent, far exceeding the
main Shanghai Composite Index's 16-percent rise.
In comparison, Shanghai's financial sub-index has
risen just 9 percent and the property sub-index 14
percent from mid-June to Thursday.
That means that despite the headline rally, Beijing has
still not succeeded in its efforts to get the retail investors
who dominate China's stock markets to buy blue-chip stocks.
"Economic and market fundamentals don't support stocks to
stage a full-fledged bull turn, which will wait at least until
well into next year when the economy shows a clear bottom in its
growth," said Zheng Weigang, a senior trader at Shanghai
Securities.
It also means there is still limited positioning ahead of
the launch of the Hong Kong-Shanghai stock connection scheme
that will allow foreign investors to buy selected blue-chip
A-shares traded in Shanghai.
($1=6.133 Chinese yuan)
