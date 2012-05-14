(Changes 12th para to make clear Gary Liu is with China Europe
International Business School)
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI May 14 Chinese officials have been
busy promoting investment in domestic "blue chip" stocks to
retail investors this year, but some investors suspect the
rhetoric is mostly intended to help favoured firms through a
difficult patch.
To convince the sceptics, Beijing needs to prove that the
low valuations many large-cap Chinese stocks are trading at are
undeserved. This will require deeper reforms than those
currently being contemplated.
Chinese investors are certainly unhappy with the current
state of affairs. An opinion column in the state-controlled
China Daily published in March, for example, strongly criticized
Chinese listed companies, quoting a professor at Renmin
University who accused them of behaving like "well-organised
financial fraud syndicates."
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) launched
387 formal investigations of listed companies between 2008 and
2011. Accusations ranged from improper information disclosure to
market manipulation, and including 154 cases of alleged insider
trading. But many market participants believe these cases
constitute the tip of an iceberg.
Without denying that problems exist at many listed Chinese
companies, regulators have proposed that investors rebalance
their portfolios toward higher quality holdings. Officials argue
that at current price-to-earnings (PE) ratios, shares in China's
"blue chips" - the country's largest and best-performing
companies - are selling for bargain prices.
Guo Shuqing, the country's top stock market regulator,
started the campaign in mid-February when he told a conference
that the country's blue chip stocks offer "rare investment
value" at current prices.
He predicted that investment in China's top companies could
yield returns of 8 percent a year, based on an average
price-to-earnings (PE) ratio he estimated at 11 times forecast
earnings. That compares with an average PE of 12.60 for stocks
included in the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index as of
Friday.
The CSRC followed up by fast-tracking the development of two
new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the large-cap CSI300
index. China is also channelling funds from the
Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII)
programme into ETFs tracking large-cap Chinese stocks.
In an online question-and-answer session with investors in
early May, officials at CSRC's Bureau of Investor Protection
reiterated Guo's PE argument, and added that such shares have
recently outperformed the overall market.
But this last is not surprising. Chinese investors, who tend
to employ short-term trading strategies that follow policy
trends, have followed the CSRC into blue chips. This helped the
CSI300 index hit a high of 2,717.8 on Monday last week, its
highest since mid-November.
However, some question whether regulators should be giving
investment advice.
"I don't think Guo Shuqing should be telling people where to
put their money," said Gary Liu, deputy director of the Lujiazui
International Finance Research Centre at the China Europe
International Business School.
"If the investors lose money, what is the government going
to do? Reimburse their losses?"
Zheng Weigang, a senior trader at Shanghai Securities, said
the advice is particularly risky in the current economic
environment.
"The CSRC appears to be trying to push investors to conduct
rational investment by focusing on blue chips. But the timing is
not right. Slowing economic growth is now exerting pressure on
large-cap companies."
WHAT'S IN A BLUE CHIP?
There is also the question of whether the Chinese companies
Guo are referring to are in fact "blue chips" in the original
sense of the word.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) defines a blue chip as
"stock in a company with a national reputation for quality,
reliability and the ability to operate profitably in good times
and bad."
But judging the reputation of China's largest companies is
complicated.
The largest sectors by far on the CSI300 are finance and
energy, both of which are dominated by firms that enjoy
state-mandated monopolies and easy access to credit. Such firms
do not depend on reputation for profit.
For example, Chinese state-owned banks have recently seen
their reputations widely attacked in the domestic press for
profiting through hidden user fees. However, user fees
contributed to Chinese banks turning in record profits in the
first quarter of 2012.
As for resilience in bad times, thanks to decades of
uninterrupted GDP growth, the ability of most Chinese executives
to ride out a full-blown recession has never really been tested.
To be fair, the CSRC has done more than talk up blue chips.
Since Guo took office in October, the agency has unleashed a
wave of incremental but significant reforms, including
tightening delisting procedures and promulgating new rules to
curb speculation during initial public offerings.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
While these initiatives are likely to push more capital in
the direction of blue chips, none of them directly addresses the
conundrum of corporate governance at China's largest firms.
For most of China's top firms, government entities are
simultaneously regulators, stakeholders and key customers.
Managers are therefore behaving reasonably when they put the
interests of state-linked entities first. And when they refuse
to divulge information citing state secrecy laws, they may well
be acting in good faith.
However, there is no easy way for Chinese retail investors
to discern between state-mandated opacity and fraudulent
behaviour. The CSRC may claim that Chinese "blue chips" deserve
a better valuation than they are getting, but it's a difficult
case to prove in the absence of greater transparency.
However, there have been small signs of progress.
Premier Wen Jiabao's threat to break up the state-owned
banks' monopoly, reported by state media on April 4, would
constitute a profound system-wide reform.
Similarly, plans to force listed state-owned enterprises to
start paying more dividends, announced in late April, represent
a smaller but still significant step forward.
And the markets are still awaiting details on implementation
of both proposals, and for evidence that the current batch of
reforms will be implemented effectively.
Unfortunately, confidence was rattled again in April.
Despite statements that CSRC was moving to reduce price
distortions in initial public offerings, the IPO of the
state-owned People's Daily in Shanghai jumped 74
percent on its April listing debut. Critics say that such "pops"
reward well-connected institutional stakeholders at the expense
of ordinary company shareholders.
The current reforms are no substitute for improving
corporate governance, traders say.
"Regulatory market-boosting steps may improve liquidity or
generate some individual stock rallies from time to time," said
Ren Chengde, a senior analyst at Galaxy Securities.
"But the success of the reforms lies only in creating a
healthy stock market culture."
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)