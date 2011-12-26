* Weak turnover reflects investors' cautious mood

* Index has fallen 21 percent so far this year

* Analysts expect rangebound trade before holiday

* Strength in technology shares limit sharp falls

By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 China stocks edged down 0.3 percent by midday on Monday amid concerns over an expected increase in supply in the coming year as well as companies' earnings prospects.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell below the psychologically important 2,200 level again although trading remained light with many traders and investors on holiday.

"For now, earnings could strongly weigh on the index as many listed companies are likely to post a fall in profits in the fourth quarter," said Chen Yi, analyst at Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai.

The index ended the morning session at 2,198.5, extending a 0.9 percent drop last week. It has slumped around 21 percent so far this year.

Turnover in the Shanghai market dropped to 19.8 billion yuan ($3.12 billion) from Friday's 23.75 billion yuan.

A slew of companies are lining up to list on the Shanghai exchange, including China Communications Construction and Shaanxi Coal Industry, which could weigh on the market, traders say.

Analysts expect the index to move in a narrow range before the New Year's Day holiday.

Banks were among the biggest drag in the market, with its sub-index falling 0.5 percent.

China Construction Bank Corp dropped 1.5 percent, while China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd declined 1.3 percent.

But strength in information and technology shares limited a sharp decline in the index after China's State Council said China would accelerate the development of the Internet industry next year.

Suntek Technology Co Ltd, the biggest gainer in the market Shanghai market, jumped by its 10 percent daily limit, while Sichuan Huiyuan Optical Communications Co also rose by its 10 percent daily limit in the Shenzhen market. ($1 = 6.3364 Chinese yuan)