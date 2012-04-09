* Food prices drive China's annual inflation rate to 3.6 percent

* Higher than Reuters poll of 3.3 pct and February's 3.2 pct

* Some think data could delay further easing in policy

By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, April 9 China stocks slipped 0.2 percent on Monday, led by property shares after data showed the rate of inflation in China rose faster than expected, prompting speculation that Beijing might delay further easing of monetary policy.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell nearly 1 percent on the data, but later trimmed losses as some market participants expected the temporary rebound in the inflation data would not alter Beijing's policy stance.

"There are mixed views on the data. My view is that any RRR cut would not come in April as a result of the data," said Chen Yi, analyst at Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai, referring to the reserve requirement ratio for banks, a key policy tool used by the central bank.

The Shanghai index ended the morning session at 2,301.1, just above the key 2,300 level, after rising 0.2 percent on Friday.

Property developers fell, with shares in China Vanke , the country's largest real estate developer by sales down 1.1 percent, and Tieling Newcity Investment Holding dropping 7.2 percent.

China's annual inflation rate rose in March to a higher than expected 3.6 percent from February's 3.2 percent, driven by rising food prices, data showed on Monday.

($1 = 6.3098 yuan) (Editing by Daniel Magnowski)