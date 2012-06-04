BRIEF-Pioneer Investcorp Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 82.2 million rupees versus 1.8 million rupees year ago
SHANGHAI, June 4 The Shanghai stock market opened down on Monday following a sell-off in U.S. and European markets, as investors globally reacted to disappointing U.S. jobs data and other signs that economic recovery is facing challenges.
The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 2,346.9 points, down 1.1 percent from Friday's close of 2,373.4.
U.S. job growth braked sharply for a third straight month in May and the jobless rate rose for the first time in nearly a year.
China's economy has started to feel the effects of global uncertainties. In May, the official Chinese purchasing managers' index (PMI) sank to 50.4, a bigger-than-expected drop and the weakest reading this year. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jason Subler)
* Dec quarter net profit 82.2 million rupees versus 1.8 million rupees year ago
* North Korea says new, solid fuel Pukguksong-2 test successful (Adds comment from China, Russia, expert, reference to missile's name)
* Dec quarter net loss 4.8 million rupees versus profit 3.6 million rupees year ago