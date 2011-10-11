SHANGHAI Oct 11 Chinese shares opened up 2.4 percent on Tuesday, boosted by a unit of the country's sovereign wealth fund increasing its stakes in the "Big Four" lenders in a sign of government support for the languishing stock market.

Central Huijin Investment Co on Monday started adding to its already large holdings in the top state lenders, state media announced after the market had closed on Monday, the first explicit signal that the government is seeking to prop up a market that has struggled for the last two years.

The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 2,401.7 points, after closing at its lowest level since March 2009 on Monday, before the news on Huijin's share purchases was released.

Shanghai-listed shares in top lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China opened up 3.5 percent, while those of Agricultural Bank of China , which saw the biggest additional purchase by Huijin on Monday, rose 3.2 percent.

The day after Huijin initially announced fresh share purchases in September 2008, the Shanghai index rose 9.5 percent, though it fell back in the following weeks as worries the financial crisis could linger came to the fore.

The "Big Four" lenders' shares in Hong Kong saw even bigger rises at the open on Tuesday, with AgBank's Hong Kong shares up 12.1 percent. (Reporting by Jason Subler and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)