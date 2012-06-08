BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada qtrly basic shr $0.36
* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015
SHANGHAI, June 8 China's main stock index opened up 0.6 percent on Friday, with banking stocks flat after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut official benchmark interest rates.
The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 2,306.2 points, rebounding from Thursday's fall which brought the market to a two-month closing low amid concerns over the health of the world's second-largest economy.
The PBOC announced a cut of 25 basis points in benchmark interest rates after local markets closed on Thursday that takes effect on Friday, its first rate cut since the depths of the 2008/09 financial crisis.
The central bank simultaneously raised the upward limit for deposit rates that banks offer and cut the lower limit for lending rates, narrowing the gap between deposit and lending rates to boost sluggish loan demand amid a sharp slowdown in the real economy.
($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
HONG KONG, Feb 21 HSBC Holdings' 2016 pre-tax profit fell 62 percent, below analysts' estimates, as it grappled with slowing economic growth in its core markets of Hong Kong and Britain and took one-time charges related to some of its businesses.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singaporean Banks Report Card 2016 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894538 SINGAPORE, February 20 (Fitch) The 'AA-' credit ratings and Stable Outlooks on Singapore's local banks will continue to be supported by their adequate profitability, disciplined funding and liquidity and strong capitalisation, despite weaker asset quality, says Fitch Ratings. The credit profiles of the three banks - DBS Grou