U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 3 pct in Jan - ELFA
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
SHANGHAI, April 16 China shares opened down 0.5 percent on Monday, after the central bank widened the yuan's trading band over the weekend.
The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 2,346.3 points, after rising 2.3 percent over the week last week.
China took a milestone step in turning the yuan into a global currency on Saturday by doubling the size of its trading band against the dollar, pushing through a crucial reform that further liberalises its nascent financial markets.
The People's Bank of China said it would allow the yuan to rise or fall 1 percent from its mid-point, or daily fixing, every day, effective Monday, compared with its previous 0.5 percent limit. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)
* On Feb. 22, Ultra 10-Year Treasury Futures reached 315,730 contracts traded
MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Thursday a record 13 billion euro ($13.74 billion) share issue had been 99.8 percent subscribed.