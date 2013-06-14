UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, June 14 China shares rebounded from six-month lows on Friday, led by technology and pharmaceutical counters in trading volumes that were weak as money rates stayed tight.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 0.7 percent to 2,416.8 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.6 percent. On Thursday, both closed at their lowest levels since December.
Onshore China markets traded only two days this week. Both indexes posted a second-straight weekly loss, down 2.7 and 2.2 percent, respectively.
China's short-term funding costs jumped to their highest levels since early 2012 on Friday, as a hardline stance by the central bank against injecting liquidity has made the market reverse expectations of monetary easing, traders said. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts