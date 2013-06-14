HONG KONG, June 14 China shares rebounded from six-month lows on Friday, led by technology and pharmaceutical counters in trading volumes that were weak as money rates stayed tight.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 0.7 percent to 2,416.8 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.6 percent. On Thursday, both closed at their lowest levels since December.

Onshore China markets traded only two days this week. Both indexes posted a second-straight weekly loss, down 2.7 and 2.2 percent, respectively.

China's short-term funding costs jumped to their highest levels since early 2012 on Friday, as a hardline stance by the central bank against injecting liquidity has made the market reverse expectations of monetary easing, traders said. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)