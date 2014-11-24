(Repeats to attach to alert)
SHANGHAI Nov 24 Chinese stock markets rose on
Monday, with a key index its highest level in around
one-and-a-half years, after China's central bank unexpectedly
cut rates on Friday to help support the economy.
The CSI300 Index of the largest companies listed
in Shanghai and Shenzhen opened up 1.2 percent at its highlest
level since June 2013, while the Shanghai Composite Index
opened up 0.8 percent.
The easing by the People's Bank of China is seen to be
generally positive for Chinese equities, which have been more
responsive to changes in liquidity conditions than other
economic fundamentals.
However, impact of the rate cut on profits at listed
companies is likely to be mixed, with non-financial firms seeing
reduced borrowing costs while mainland banks - which are index
heavyweights in both markets - seeing smaller margins.
The Hong Kong-Shanghai stock link, launched last week, is
also likely to come into focus following PBOC's move, as easier
credit conditions underpin a stock market rally on the mainland,
potentially reviving flagging appetite for mainland shares among
offshore investors.
