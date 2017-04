SHANGHAI Jan 19 China's key stock indices fell over 5 percent at open on Monday with financials falling sharply after the securities regulator punished top brokerages for illegal doings in their margin trading business.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 6.3 percent while the CSI300 index of top Chinese companies was down 6.1 percent. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Brenda Goh)