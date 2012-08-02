BRIEF-Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing
* Callinize Inc files to say it raised about $15.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8g8OI)
Aug 2 Chinese property shares slumped on Thursday, after a second straight month of rises in housing prices on the mainland strengthened fears that Beijing could further enforce curbs on the sector.
The Shanghai property subindex was down more than 5 percent at 0521 GMT. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.8 percent, while the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was down 1.3 percent.
The average home price in China's 100 major cities edged up in July for the second straight month, in another sign of a recovery in the property market, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday.
Shenzhen-listed China Vanke and Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate, among the bigger realtors on the mainland, dived 6.2 percent and 8.7 percent respectively. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ) ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Rating Floor at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS and VR The bank's IDRs and VR reflect the high influence of the operating environme