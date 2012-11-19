Nov 19 China shares extended losses on Monday, sending the Shanghai Composite Index below 2,000 points to a new low for the year as losses for Chinese property developers and premium alcohol producers deepened.

The Shanghai Composite was down 0.8 percent at 1,999.11 at 0525 GMT, its lowest intra-day level since early 2009. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was down 1 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)