HONG KONG Nov 21 The Shanghai Composite Index extended losses on Wednesday, hitting its lowest intra-day level since early 2009 with Chinese premium alcohol producers among the biggest index drags.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.7 percent to 1995.17 at 0516 GMT, the lowest intra-day level since Feb. 2, 2009. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was down 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)