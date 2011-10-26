* PBOC fixes mid-point weaker from record high, at 6.3456
* U.S. Republicans ask Obama to lead on China currency
* Yuan at 6.3580, up 3.64 percent so far this year
By Chen Yixin and Jason Subler
SHANGHAI, Oct 26 The yuan was slightly up versus
the dollar by midday on Wednesday, with the market remaining
cautious amid growing pressure from the United States for China
to do more to let its currency strengthen.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has continued to set the
yuan's daily mid-point at or around record high levels over the
past few days, in what traders interpreted as a gesture ahead of
a Group of 20 summit in France next month that China is willing
to let the currency appreciate.
The PBOC set the mid-point at 6.3456 versus the dollar on
Wednesday, just shy of a record high fixing on Tuesday.
But whether Beijing will actually continue to engineer
appreciation in the longer run is less certain.
"The relatively high mid-point is another good political
gesture just ahead of the G20 summit," said a trader at a
European bank in Shanghai. "But at the same time, investors are
worried over the outlook for China's economy."
Beijing has come under renewed pressure especially from U.S.
politicians over the value of its currency, prompting onshore
forex dealers to look for signs of how it will respond.
Republican lawmakers aired U.S. grievances over subsidies,
piracy and other Chinese trade practices on Tuesday, urging
President Barack Obama to take the lead on correcting what they
call China's "misaligned" exchange rate.
At the same time, China has its own reasons for treading
cautiously on the currency, as signs that the world's
second-biggest economy could be facing headwinds could argue for
not pushing the yuan up much further in value.
China's industrial firms face increased difficulties due to
weakening global demand, while inflation could maintain a
"relatively" high level, the Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology said on Wednesday.
With traders concerned about potential economic trouble
ahead, spot yuan did not follow the strong mid-point and
continued to trade weaker than the mid-point on Wednesday in a
range of 6.3551 to 6.3687 versus the dollar.
The yuan has risen 3.64 percent so far this year and 7.36
percent since it was depegged from the dollar in June 2010.
Offshore, one-year dollar/yuan non-deliverable forwards
(NDFs) were bid at 6.3910 in midday trade compared
with 6.3880 at the close on Tuesday.
They implied yuan depreciation of 0.71 percent in 12 months
from the mid-point on Wednesday, compared with depreciation of
0.66 percent on Tuesday.
