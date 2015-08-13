SHANGHAI, Aug 13 China's yuan fell for a third
straight day on Thursday to a fresh 4-year low, but traders said
the central bank intervened through state-owned banks to limit
losses and ease global fears that Beijing may be considering a
deeper devaluation.
Traders said the central bank appeared to have been caught
off guard by the intensity of selling that was sparked off by
its surprise 2 percent devaluation on Tuesday, and believe it
ordered big state banks to support the currency late on
Wednesday. State banks were also believed to be buying on
Thursday to stem declines.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.4010 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the
previous fix of 6.3306 but near the prior market close. The
weaker fixing follows through on its commitment to set the
midpoint with a closer eye on the previous day's closing rate,
seen as making the fixing more responsive to market forces.
The spot market closed at 6.3990 per dollar,
weakening 0.2 percent from the previous close and has
depreciated 3 percent since the central bank devalued the
currency.
The PBOC moved to calm markets again on Thursday, saying
there was no basis for further depreciation of the yuan given
the country's strong economic fundamentals, ample foreign
exchange reserves and a trade
surplus.
It signalled it believed the yuan had found its proper new
level and sources told Reuters it stepped up intervention in
trading by ordering state banks to buy yuan at designated rates
on behalf of the monetary authorities.
"Some major, sporadic transactions emerged today, suspected
coming from state banks to help the PBOC to support the yuan,"
said a trader at a European bank in Shanghai.
"They concentrated at 6.43-6.44 per dollar, implying that is
roughly the line where the central bank thinks the yuan should
not fall below in the near term."
The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2
percent above or below the official fixing on any given day, and
had been trading far weaker than the midpoint for months until
Tuesday's sudden adjustment.
Central bank officials denied suggestions that they were
preparing to push the currency down 10 percent in order to
support exports.
The offshore yuan was trading 0.76 percent weaker than the
onshore spot at 6.448 per dollar.
The yuan market at a glance:
ONSHORE:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.401 6.3306 -1.10%
Spot yuan 6.399 6.387 -0.19%
Divergence from -0.03%
midpoint*
Spot change ytd -3.05%
Spot change since 2005 29.34%
revaluation
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.448 -0.76%
*
Offshore 6.5753 -2.65%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
GRAPHICS:
The yuan in trade-weighted terms link.reuters.com/sed74t
The spot market versus the trading band reut.rs/1MhsqOi
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)