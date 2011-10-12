* Traders believe China does not want to fight with U.S.

* Fears on retaliation over U.S. pressure ease in late trade

* PBOC fixing only slightly weaker, no sign of retaliation

* Offshore yuan gyrates amid corporate repositioning

* Yuan at 6.3585, up 3.64 pct so far this year

By Lu Jianxin and Jason Subler

SHANGHAI, Oct 12 China's yuan reversed an earlier fall to close firmer against the dollar on Wednesday as state-run Chinese banks sold dollars after the yuan fell to its lower daily limit on speculation that a U.S. bill prodding China to let the yuan rise at a faster pace could spark retaliatory steps.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has at times in the past engineered declines in the yuan to coincide with U.S. pressure for it to strengthen its currency, in what analysts have interpreted as an effort to signal that it will move at its own pace on the currency, officially known as the renminbi.

Expectations that it could take a similar response to the bill approved by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, aimed at pushing China to let its currency rise at a faster pace, led to a sharp fall in the yuan in the opening minutes of trade.

Spot yuan was pushed briefly to the bottom end of the daily trading band at 6.3916, even though the PBOC had set the day's mid-point higher than Tuesday's close.

Worries of China's retaliatory steps eased late in the session as government-controlled Chinese banks appeared to have persistently pumped dollars into the market, pushing the yuan to end at 6.3585 per dollar, up from Tuesday's close of 6.3750.

"Quotations indicated that major Chinese banks were offering the market dollar liquidity all day," said a dealer at a European bank in Shanghai.

"China apparently doesn't want to fight a trade war with the United States, so state banks supported the yuan today in a restrained response to the Senata's approval of the bill."

The PBOC and the "Big Four" bank are the only major sources of dollar liquidity in the domestic market because they buy the bulk of foreign exchange flows into China as the yuan is not fully convertible under the capital account .

NO SIGN OF RETALIATION - YET

Currency politics have hung over the local currency market in the last couple of days, as the U.S. Senate late on Tuesday approved a bill aimed at imposing penalties for what it says is an undervalued yuan that is hurting the American job market.

Although that bill is considered unlikely to pass through the House of Representatives or to be signed into law by President Barack Obama, China wasted no time in responding to it.

The foreign ministry issued a strongly worded statement just hours after its passage, and the central bank followed up by saying the currency was not the main cause of trade imbalances.

Still, the PBOC set its mid-point against the dollar at 6.3598, shy of a record high the day before at 6.3375 and still stronger than the close in the spot market on Tuesday.

The central bank uses the reference rate, from which the dollar/yuan exchange rate may rise or fall 0.5 percent each day, to signal the government's intentions for the yuan.

UNWINDING OF POSITIONS IN HK

While onshore yuan volatility on Wednesday was related to speculation over the prospects of yuan appreciation, the currency also fluctuated sharply earlier this week and in late September, but for different reasons, according to traders -- dollar demand from exporters and importers, traders said.

Similar reasons were behind a sharp drop in offshore yuan , also known as CNH, on Wednesday, as companies that had built up positions in offshore yuan sold heavily.

That was later balanced out by yuan buying in both the CNH and non-deliverable forwards by a large U.S. bank, bringing offshore yuan from a low of 6.5530 per dollar back up to 6.4200 late in the session.

Spot yuan has now appreciated 3.64 percent since the start of this year and 7.36 percent since it was depegged from the dollar in June 2010.

"I suspect foreign banks, affected by weakening expectations of yuan appreciation overseas, were the main dollar buyers today although transaction details are not available here," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai.

"Recent increased volatility has also allowed speculation in the yuan exchange rate. More experienced foreign banks are in a better position to conduct profit-targeted speculation." (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)