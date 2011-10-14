* PBOC sets slightly weaker yuan mid-point

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 The yuan closed up slightly against the dollar on Friday due to bank clients' dollar purchases late in the session, but traders said investors trimmed their expectations of yuan appreciation in the near term amid renewed Chinese-U.S. tensions on the currency front.

The People's Bank of China set its mid-point, from which the yuan can rise or fall 0.5 percent in a day, slightly weaker on Friday, adding fuel to speculation that the yuan's steady gains seen so far this year may take a breather.

Some traders believe China could take the opportunity of a slowdown in yuan appreciation to consider new reforms, with a widening of the yuan/dollar trading band possibly a next move.

"China may feel frustrated that the yuan's steady gains since the start of this year without any U.S. prodding still fail to convince U.S. politicians that it is moving towards the right direction," said a trader at a U.S. bank in Shanghai.

"Renewed U.S. pressure appears to be pushing China and the United States into a new round of a cat-and-mouse game in which China will make periodical yuan gains a political bargaining chip. This will mean a temporary pause in yuan appreciation."

Spot yuan closed at 6.3785 compared with Thursday's close of 3.3820. It has now risen 3.31 percent since the start of this year and 7.02 percent since it was depegged from the dollar in June 2010.

Before trade began, the PBOC set its mid-point against the dollar weaker at 6.3762 compared with Thursday's 6.3737.

The Chinese central bank, which uses the reference rate to signal the government's intentions for the yuan, has let its daily fixing weaken every day since the U.S. Senate approved a controversial bill on Tuesday aimed at forcing Beijing to push the yuan higher against the dollar.

CAT AND MOUSE

Although the fate of the bill is uncertain in the House of Representatives, it has drawn sharp rebukes from Beijing.

The PBOC argues that a stronger yuan would not on its own reduce the bilateral trade imbalance nor save American jobs.

Many China-based traders believe that the Senate's bill has come at a wrong time when major economies, including the world's top two -- the United States and China -- need to cooperate to fight against a prospect of another global recession.

The bill also comes after China had let the yuan appreciate steadily this year.

"There is a feeling among Chinese traders that the United States is trying to manipulate China's currency, although I am not discussing whether China manipulates it," said a trader at a major Chinese bank in Beijing.

"Renewed U.S. pressure has apparently interrupted the yuan's steady appreciation seen for the bulk of this year," he said. "Yuan appreciation is likely to be intermittent again and be subject to the political environment once more."

Some traders said that U.S. domestic politics was playing too much into Chinese-U.S. relations and was hurting ties.

Candidates of U.S. presidential elections have made China an easy scapegoat of U.S. economic problems, vowing to punish China after being elected but rarely doing so later.

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Thursday threatened trade sanctions against China if it does not halt what he said was currency manipulation, unfair subsidies and rampant intellectual property theft.

And the Obama administration, under fire for not taking a harder line on China over its currency, appears set to move against the Asia export powerhouse on other fronts as next year's U.S. election approaches.

Until the yuan's gains this year outside of obvious U.S. pressure, China had let the currency appreciate, largely intermittently ahead of major political events such as the meeting of the two countries' leaders and publication of the U.S. Treasury's currency reports typically in April and October.

While the Chinese government paints a picture of resisting U.S. calls for a stronger yuan, it has made political concessions when tensions escalated in the past, until pressure lessened in early 2011.

Such a pattern is now seen returning, propelling traders to forecast a pause in this year's yuan appreciation for now.

Offshore, one-year dollar/yuan non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) were bid at 6.4000 in late trade, falling slightly from 6.4070 at the close on Thursday.

They implied yuan depreciation of 0.37 percent in 12 months from Friday's PBOC mid-point, compared with depreciation of 0.48 percent they implied on Thursday.