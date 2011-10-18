* PBOC fixing weaker as value of yuan seen politicised
* Slowing economy offers China excuse to stop yuan rise
* Opportunity to iron out domestic opposition for yuan rise
* Yuan seen moving between 6.3375/dlr and 6.40 in near term
* Yuan at 6.3813, still up 3.27 percent so far this year
By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Oct 18 The yuan closed down against
the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank set a weaker
mid-point, a move traders said signalled that the government was
initiating a pause in yuan appreciation.
China appears to hold the view that the yuan's exchange rate
had been politicised after the U.S. Senate approved a
controversial bill one week ago aimed at forcing Beijing to push
the yuan higher against the dollar, traders said.
In a related development, data on Tuesday showed China's
economic expansion slowed in the third quarter to its weakest
pace since the second quarter of 2009, offering an easy excuse
for the country to slow yuan appreciation.
And a pause in the yuan's rise could offer China's small
exporters a breather after it rose around 30 percent versus the
dollar since the Chinese currency's landmark revaluation in 2005
pushed many of them out of business, they said.
Millions of Chinese work in tiny companies producing
clothes, shoes, toys and other daily commodities that have an
annual profit margin of less than 10 percent and could run into
bankruptcy if the yuan appreciated at an annual ratio of 5
percent or more, traders said.
"The government apparently feels frustrated with U.S.
politicians who appear never to be happy with what China has
done about yuan appreciation," said a trader at a Chinese
commercial bank in Shenzhen.
"While stopping yuan appreciation to watch what will happen
next in the United States, it is a good opportunity for the
government to iron out some domestic opposition to the rise."
Spot yuan closed at 6.3813 versus the dollar,
down from Monday's close of 6.3706. It has still risen 3.27
percent since the start of this year and 6.97 percent since it
was depegged from the dollar in June 2010.
Before trading began, the PBOC set the mid-point of the day
at 6.3749, slightly weaker than Monday's 6.3710. The central
bank uses the reference rate to signal the government's
intentions for the yuan, which can rise or fall 0.5 percent from
the mid-point in a day.
OLD PATTERN
China had let the yuan appreciate as much as nearly 4
percent from the beginning of this year to Tuesday last week --
just ahead of the U.S. Senate's approval of its yuan bill.
In contrast with previous years, the yuan's appreciation
this year took place without U.S. prodding as China used the
exchange rate to help it battle against imported inflation.
Previously, China had let the yuan appreciate more as
political concessions to the United States, most typically,
ahead of major political events such as the meeting of the two
nations' leaders or global summits.
Such an old pattern is seen returning now, with traders
saying it has become increasingly difficult to predict the
yuan's movements in the future.
"As the yuan falls prey to politics, you don't know when it
will appreciate or depreciate as its value will be less based on
economic and market fundamentals," said a European bank dealer
in Shanghai.
Many traders said they were no longer sticking to their
predictions made at the start of this year that the yuan could
rise 5 to 6 percent versus the dollar for the year.
In the near term, however, they expected the yuan to move
between 6.3375 and 6.40 against the dollar. The 6.3375 level is
the yuan's record high hit on Oct. 11, right ahead of the U.S.
Senate's approval of its yuan bill.
Offshore, one-year dollar/yuan non-deliverable forwards
(NDFs) were bid at 6.3940 in late trade, up
slightly from 6.3895 at the close on Monday.
They implied yuan depreciation of 0.30 percent in 12 months
from Tuesday's PBOC mid-point, compared with depreciation of
0.23 percent they implied on Monday.