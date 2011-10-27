(Fixes typo in first paragraph)
* PBOC fixes mid-point weaker at 6.3477
* International pressures seen pushing up yuan
* Yuan at 6.3595, up 3.62 percent so far this year
By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Oct 27 The yuan closed down slightly
versus the dollar on Thursday after the central bank set a lower
mid-point amid continuing international pressure on China to
strengthen its currency.
Spot yuan ended down at 6.3595 compared with
Wednesday's close of 6.3533. It has risen 3.62 percent so far
this year and 7.34 percent since it was depegged from the dollar
in June 2010.
Before trading began, the central bank set the mid-point
at 6.3477, marking the third day that the base rate
has stayed above the critical level of 6.35 per dollar, though
slightly weaker than Wednesday's 6.3456.
"The current mid-point pushed up by the growing pressure
from the United States is a level that the Chinese authorities
find acceptable." said a trader from a commercial bank in
Shanghai. "Further rises could overburden the Chinese economy."
China is maintaining a strong currency to help it wrestle
with inflation at home, but is treading carefully on the yuan as
slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy argues for
not pushing its value much higher.
U.S. lawmakers have repeatedly cast aggressive comments over
what they called the "misaligned" yuan, urging the Obama
administration to take the lead on tackling China's exchange
rate policies. [ID: nN1E79O131]
China also wants to pave the way for the upcoming Group of
20 summit in France next month. Yuan appreciation has long been
a heated topic for this meeting.
Traders said more volatility can be expected in yuan trading
as too many uncertainties exist following the passing of a
punitive currency bill by the United States Senate.
The market believes the authorities can bear yuan
appreciation up to 4 percent this year, which means the yuan
would move between 6.34 to 6.39 per dollar by year-end.
Offshore, one-year dollar/yuan non-deliverable forwards
(NDFs) were bid at 6.3860 in late trade compared
with 6.3915 at the close on Wednesday.
They implied yuan depreciation of 0.60 percent in 12 months
from the mid-point on Thursday, compared with depreciation of
0.69 percent on Wednesday.