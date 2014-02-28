HONG KONG Feb 28 China's yuan slid against the dollar on Friday, notching up its biggest weekly loss on record after the central bank took a slew of measures to weaken its currency and punish speculators ahead of a key government meeting next week.

In hectic trading, the Chinese currency ended the day at 6.1450 per dollar, compared with 6.1284 at the previous close and well above an intraday low of 6.1808 per dollar.