* PBOC fixes mid-point at record high
* Dollar at 14-month low pushes yuan higher
* Spot yuan still moves below fixing on month-end dollar
demand
* Yuan at 6.3586, up 3.63 percent so far this year
By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Oct 28 The yuan ended up against the
dollar on Friday, with the central bank setting a record high
mid-point after the dollar index slumped following a
European debt deal which sparked a massive relief rally in risk
assets.
The dollar index rebounded slightly after dropping around
1.8 percent overnight, the biggest one-day fall since May 2009.
Euro zone leaders struck a last-minute deal to rescue Greece in
which private banks and insurers would accept 50 percent losses
on their Greek debt holdings.
"The key reason is a really weak dollar," said a dealer at a
local commercial bank in Shanghai, referring to the record high
mid-point. "In the short term, the yuan is still under pressure
from the United Status."
Spot yuan , however, failed to hit a historical
high and traded weaker than the mid-point as dealers reported
huge dollar demand from large companies during the month-end and
investors turning bearish over the weak domestic market.
"Around the month-end, dollar demand is really strong," the
local bank dealer said.
Some dealers said another reason boosting dollar demand was
arbitrage trade. The spread between the offshore market and
onshore market had opened up opportunities for traders to buy
dollars in the domestic market and sell them in Hong Kong.
The spread is around 300 pips,or 0.5 percent, between
offshore yuan , at 6.3850 and spot yuan , at
6.3586. The yuan closed at 6.3595 on Thursday.
The yuan has risen 3.63 percent so far this year and 7.35
percent since it was depegged from the dollar in June 2010.
Before trading began, the central bank set the mid-point
at a record high of 6.3290, up from 6.3477 on
Thursday.
One-month USD/CNY NDF hit a record low of
6.3380 and one-year NDF broke through a 55-day
moving average after the PBOC fixed the yuan's mid-point at a
record high.
The spread between the NDFs widened slightly to 0.011 from
the previous session's 0.003, indicating possible appreciation
in spot yuan.
But the spread is still narrower than levels between Oct. 20
and Oct. 26 amid caution over Beijing's intention to appreciate
CNY in the long run. One-month NDF was down 0.1 percent at
6.3410. One-year NDF dipped around 0.1 percent to 6.3480 after
falling to 6.3880, below the 55-day moving average of 6.3418.
One-year dollar/yuan NDFs implied yuan depreciation of 0.30
percent in 12 months from the mid-point on Friday, compared with
depreciation of 0.33 percent on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Cheon Jongwoo in Singapore)