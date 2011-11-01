* PBOC fixes mid-point near record high

* Yuan trades near bottom in early hours

* Offshore market implies deeper yuan depreciation

* Yuan up 3.7 pct vs dollar so far this year

By Langi Chiang and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 1 China's yuan ended flat on Tuesday, after the central bank set the mid-point near a record high, showing its intention to let the Chinese currency rise faster ahead of a G20 meeting.

The People's Bank of China fixed the mid-point at 6.3293 versus the dollar, near Monday's record high of 6.3233. The dollar/yuan exchange rate can move up or down 0.5 percent from the mid-point each day.

The market interpreted the high mid-points as a positive gesture from Beijing before a gathering of the world's major powers in France on Nov. 3-4, to discuss how they can contain the European debt crisis and boost global recovery.

However, the yuan hovered around limit down in the early hours and traded within a narrow range for most of the day, after closing at the bottom of its daily trading band on Monday.

"That shows the central bank's intention is not much accepted by the market," said a Shenzhen-based trader at a Chinese bank.

The yuan eventually ended at 6.3543 versus dollar, almost unchanged from Monday's close of 6.3549.

Offshore, spot yuan traded slightly down at 6.3950 versus the dollar, from Monday's close of 6.3910.

One-year dollar/yuan non-deliverable forwards traded at 6.3770, from its close of 6.3620 on Monday, indicating a depreciation of 0.75 percent in the 12 months from now, versus a fall of 0.6 percent on Monday.

Traders noted a strong rise in the dollar index overnight, of about 1.4 percent, as well as a dim outlook in the world's second-largest economy.

A pair of surveys on purchasing managers in the vast manufacturing sector showed China's big factories ran at their slowest pace in almost three years in October, as new orders and exports slowed, although smaller firms showed signs of a fight back against a deteriorating global backdrop.

"Apart from speculative purposes, traders do not have much incentive to push for a stronger yuan," the trader added.

The yuan has gained 3.7 percent against the dollar so far this year. It resumed appreciation in October, moving up 0.49 percent, after losing 0.12 percent in September.