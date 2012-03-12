* Move comes after PBOC governor vows wider trade
* Slowing exports create conditions for two-way trading
* Trend for yuan to rise slowly still intact this year
* Yuan ends at 6.3265/dlr, up 7.9 pct since June 2010 de-peg
By Lu Jianxin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, March 12 The People's Bank of
China (PBOC) set the yuan's midpoint against the dollar sharply
lower on Monday, the second biggest single-day fall on record
and the latest signal that China is willing to let its currency
move within a wider range.
The central bank allowed the yuan to fluctuate last week
after PBOC governor Zhou Xiaochuan said conditions were ripe for
the exchange rate to float in a wider range.
Last week, the midpoint dropped 0.41 percent from Monday to
Thursday, the biggest four-day fall since August 2010, and then
on Friday, it posted the biggest single-day rise in four months.
Traders and analysts said the PBOC appears to be preparing
the domestic and global markets for sharper fluctuations to
eventually widen the yuan's daily trading band.
But they said the greater volatility will not automatically
lead the yuan to depreciate against the U.S. dollar, adding they
expect it to firm over the year.
"The yuan appears to be ending its years-long trend of
one-way appreciation and is set to fluctuate in either direction
from now on," said Liu Dongliang, currency analyst at China
Merchants Bank in Shenzhen.
"This will force Chinese companies to gradually get used to
rising exchange rate risk," he said. "But the trend for the yuan
to continue to appreciate slowly will continue this year."
The central bank set the yuan midpoint at 6.3282 to the
dollar on Monday, making the Chinese currency fall 209 pips or
0.33 percent from the previous day's fixing.
It was the second biggest daily fall in the midpoint since
China established its modern foreign exchange market in 1994.
The biggest single-day fall occurred on August 12, 2010, when
the yuan dropped 247 pips or 0.36 percent.
The yuan closed at 6.3265 against the dollar, down
from Friday's close of 6.3107.
Analysts said the drop did not appear to be linked to
monthly trade data released at the weekend which showed China
posted its largest monthly trade deficit in a decade in
February.
"It's simply a reflection of the fact that the authorities
want two-way variability, and they're prepared to adjust the fix
to reflect that," said Robert Minikin, senior foreign exchange
strategist at Standard Chartered in Hong Kong.
CONDITIONS MATURE
China has long stated its intention to promote greater
two-way flexibility in the tightly controlled yuan, which has
appreciated more than 30 percent since July 2005, when Beijing
conducted a landmark revaluation of the currency.
The current trading band for the dollar/yuan is 0.5 percent.
The central bank has kept the yuan stable within a tight
range this year, in line with the government's policy of
avoiding any negative impact from a volatile exchange rate on
the economy.
But analysts said weaker exports in the first half of the
year, combined with smaller cross-border capital flows compared
to last year, meant that widening the band would not trigger
excessive volatility.
The yuan generally moves less than 0.2 percent a day, so the
immediate impact of a wider band on the spot market would be
limited, analysts said.
In the offshore non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market, the
benchmark one-year NDFs implied yuan appreciation
of 0.19 percent in afternoon trade, down from 0.27 percent
appreciation implied at Friday's close.
(Editing by Jason Subler and Miral Fahmy)