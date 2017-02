SHANGHAI, Oct 20 The People's Bank of China fixed the yuan's mid-point versus the dollar at 6.3652 on Thursday.

Mid-point Previous mid-point Previous close

6.3652 6.3727 6.3775

The PBOC issues mid-point data through the Shanghai-based interbank market, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), on the market's website, www.chinamoney.com.cn.

The dollar/yuan exchange rate may rise or fall 0.5 percent from the mid-point each day. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)