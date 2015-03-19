(Corrects paragraph 4 to clarify that reasons for weak yuan are attributed to traders, not the People's Bank of China)

SHANGHAI, March 19 China's yuan rose by an unusually large 0.4 percent in early trade on Thursday as the market responded to recent central bank moves to support the Chinese currency, believed partly aimed at striking back at speculators betting on the yuan's depreciation, traders said.

Spot yuan hit a two-month high of 6.2038 per dollar around 01:40 GMT, up from Wednesday's close of 6.2294.

The People's Bank of China has set a run of strong official midpoints and used state-owned banks to sell dollars to boost the yuan's value for the past two weeks.

Traders attributed the yuan's weakness to factors including China's slowing economic growth and the dollar's global strength. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)