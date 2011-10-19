* PBOC fixed yuan mid-point marginally higher

* China, U.S. continue yuan fight on political front

* China Commerce Ministry says exports outlook grim

* BIS data shows yuan appreciation vs basket in September

* Yuan at 6.3795, up 3.32 percent so far this year

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 The yuan edged higher versus the dollar on Wednesday after the People's Bank of China set its mid-point marginally stronger.

But expectations of yuan appreciation in the near term were waning amid continued wrangling between China and the United States over the value of the yuan on the political front, traders said.

A senior Republican lawmaker on Tuesday announced a U.S. congressional hearing next week on Chinese trade practices he said were hurting American businesses and workers, but stopped short of promising action on the yuan legislation to deal with the concerns approved by the Senate last week.

China's Commerce Ministry urged the United States not to "politicise" economic issues on Wednesday and said that legislation aimed at pressing China to let the yuan rise faster violates international trade rules.

Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang also said that the country faced a tough trade outlook for the remainder of the year and in 2012.

"Conditions for yuan appreciation have become quite unfavourable," said a trader at a European bank in Shanghai. "Few now expect a significant yuan rise to the dollar any time in the near future, say, for one month."

Spot yuan was trading at 6.3795 versus the dollar, up from Tuesday's close of 6.3813. It has still risen 3.32 percent since the start of this year and 7 percent since it was depegged from the dollar in June 2010.

Before trading began, the PBOC set the mid-point of the day at 6.3727, marginally stronger than Tuesday's 6.3749.

The central bank uses the reference rate to signal the government's intentions for the yuan, which can rise or fall 0.5 percent from the mid-point in a day.

FORWARDS/SPOT PREMIUM HITS 6-MONTH LOW

Reflecting sharply weakening hopes of yuan appreciation, the premium that China's benchmark one-year onshore forwards enjoy against spot yuan dropped to their least level in six months by midday on Wednesday.

The premium stood at 483 pips by midday, its lowest level since 435 pips recorded on April 1.

"We see a clear trend that investors are factoring in less and less yuan appreciation, in particular since early last week," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"A secondary factor is that firms tend to keep more dollars after the Libor (London Interbank Offered Rates) have risen in recent months."

One-year Libor rose nearly 20 basis points to 0.91 percent on Tuesday from its historical low hit in June, narrowing the premium of Chinese interest rates against their U.S. counterparts, traders said.

China had let the yuan rise as much as 4 percent versus the dollar from the beginning of this year to Tuesday last week -- just ahead of the U.S. Senate's approval of its yuan bill.

While the yuan was appreciating against the dollar, its real value against a trade-weighted basket also rose in September, according to the latest data published by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) late on Tuesday.

The BIS index for the yuan's real effective exchange rate (REER), or the currency's value against the basket after adjustments based on inflation, rose to 125.01 points in September from 120.47 in August, up 3.76 percent.

The yuan's nominal effective exchange rate (NEER), its value before inflation adjustments, also rose to 115.58 from 112.54, up 2.70 percent in August.

Traders said that the yuan's appreciation against the BIS basket partially reflected a 6.9 percent euro plunge versus the dollar in September.

In contrast with previous years, the yuan's appreciation this year took place without U.S. prodding as China used the exchange rate to help it battle against imported inflation.

Previously, China had let the yuan appreciate more as political concessions to the United States, most typically, ahead of major political events such as the meeting of the two nations' leaders or global summits.

Such an old pattern is seen returning now, with traders saying it has become increasingly difficult to predict the yuan's movements in the future.

Offshore, one-year dollar/yuan non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) were bid at 6.3810 in morning trade, down slightly from 6.3860 at the close on Tuesday.

They implied yuan depreciation of 0.10 percent in 12 months from Wednesday's PBOC mid-point, compared with depreciation of 0.21 percent they implied on Tuesday.