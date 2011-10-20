* PBOC fixed yuan mid-point slightly higher
* Market does not take it as sign for immediate yuan rise
* Next leg of yuan rise may happen ahead of G20 summit
* Yuan at 6.3792, up 3.3 percent so far this year
By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Oct 20 The yuan edged lower versus the
dollar on Thursday, shrugging off a slightly stronger mid-point
by the People's Bank of China amid recently weakened
expectations of yuan appreciation.
Traders said the market did not take Thursday's PBOC
mid-point as a signal for an immediate return of yuan
appreciation because of wrangling between China and the United
States over the value of the yuan on the political front.
The PBOC has set a slew of weaker mid-points since Oct. 12,
right after the U.S. Senate approved a bill aimed at pressing
China to let the yuan appreciate faster, saying an artificially
weak yuan was robbing jobs in the United States.
Weaker mid-point fixings have guided the yuan down more than
400 pips against the dollar compared with the currency's peak at
6.3375 hit on Oct. 11, right ahead of the U.S. Senate's bill
approval.
China has said the yuan's exchange rate is not at the core
of the China-U.S. trade imbalance and it has never purposefully
sought trade surpluses with the United States.
"China must choose one way or another to express its
displeasure with the United States, and it appears to have
chosen to let the yuan pause appreciation seen for the most part
of this year," said a dealer at a European bank in Shanghai.
"Once a tactic has changed, it won't be changed back too
soon, so few take a rise in the yuan's mid-point today
seriously."
Spot yuan was trading at 6.3792 versus the dollar
at midday, down from Wednesday's close of 6.3775. It has still
risen 3.3 percent since the start of this year and 7.01 percent
since it was depegged from the dollar in June 2010.
Before trading began, the PBOC set the mid-point of the day
at 6.3652, stronger than Wednesday's 6.3727.
The central bank uses the reference rate to signal the
government's intentions for the yuan, which can rise or fall 0.5
percent from the mid-point in a day.
G20 SUMMIT
Reflecting sharply weakening hopes of yuan appreciation, the
premium that China's benchmark one-year onshore forwards
enjoy against spot yuan dropped to another six-month
low on Thursday.
The premium stood at 480 pips by midday, its lowest level
since 435 pips was recorded on April 1.
China had let the yuan rise as much as 4 percent versus the
dollar from the beginning of this year to Tuesday last week --
just ahead of the U.S. Senate's approval of its yuan bill.
In contrast with previous years, the yuan's appreciation
this year took place without U.S. prodding as China used the
exchange rate to help it battle against imported inflation.
Previously, China had let the yuan appreciate more as
political concessions to the United States, most typically,
ahead of major political events such as the meeting of the two
nations' leaders or global summits.
Such an old, politics-driven pattern is seen returning now,
with traders saying it has become increasingly difficult to
predict the yuan's movements in the future.
Based on the this pattern, some dealers speculated that
China would permit a new leg of yuan appreciation around the end
of October ahead of the summit of the Group of 20 major
developed and emerging economies in France on Nov. 3 and 4.
Offshore, one-year dollar/yuan non-deliverable forwards
(NDFs) were bid at 6.3995 in morning trade, up
from 6.3880 at the close on Wednesday.
They implied yuan depreciation of 0.54 percent in 12 months
from Thursday's PBOC mid-point, compared with depreciation of
0.36 percent they implied on Wednesday.