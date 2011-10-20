* PBOC fixed yuan mid-point slightly higher

* Market does not take it as sign for immediate yuan rise

* Next leg of yuan rise may happen ahead of G20 summit

* Yuan at 6.3792, up 3.3 percent so far this year

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 The yuan edged lower versus the dollar on Thursday, shrugging off a slightly stronger mid-point by the People's Bank of China amid recently weakened expectations of yuan appreciation.

Traders said the market did not take Thursday's PBOC mid-point as a signal for an immediate return of yuan appreciation because of wrangling between China and the United States over the value of the yuan on the political front.

The PBOC has set a slew of weaker mid-points since Oct. 12, right after the U.S. Senate approved a bill aimed at pressing China to let the yuan appreciate faster, saying an artificially weak yuan was robbing jobs in the United States.

Weaker mid-point fixings have guided the yuan down more than 400 pips against the dollar compared with the currency's peak at 6.3375 hit on Oct. 11, right ahead of the U.S. Senate's bill approval.

China has said the yuan's exchange rate is not at the core of the China-U.S. trade imbalance and it has never purposefully sought trade surpluses with the United States.

"China must choose one way or another to express its displeasure with the United States, and it appears to have chosen to let the yuan pause appreciation seen for the most part of this year," said a dealer at a European bank in Shanghai.

"Once a tactic has changed, it won't be changed back too soon, so few take a rise in the yuan's mid-point today seriously."

Spot yuan was trading at 6.3792 versus the dollar at midday, down from Wednesday's close of 6.3775. It has still risen 3.3 percent since the start of this year and 7.01 percent since it was depegged from the dollar in June 2010.

Before trading began, the PBOC set the mid-point of the day at 6.3652, stronger than Wednesday's 6.3727.

The central bank uses the reference rate to signal the government's intentions for the yuan, which can rise or fall 0.5 percent from the mid-point in a day.

G20 SUMMIT

Reflecting sharply weakening hopes of yuan appreciation, the premium that China's benchmark one-year onshore forwards enjoy against spot yuan dropped to another six-month low on Thursday.

The premium stood at 480 pips by midday, its lowest level since 435 pips was recorded on April 1.

China had let the yuan rise as much as 4 percent versus the dollar from the beginning of this year to Tuesday last week -- just ahead of the U.S. Senate's approval of its yuan bill.

In contrast with previous years, the yuan's appreciation this year took place without U.S. prodding as China used the exchange rate to help it battle against imported inflation.

Previously, China had let the yuan appreciate more as political concessions to the United States, most typically, ahead of major political events such as the meeting of the two nations' leaders or global summits.

Such an old, politics-driven pattern is seen returning now, with traders saying it has become increasingly difficult to predict the yuan's movements in the future.

Based on the this pattern, some dealers speculated that China would permit a new leg of yuan appreciation around the end of October ahead of the summit of the Group of 20 major developed and emerging economies in France on Nov. 3 and 4.

Offshore, one-year dollar/yuan non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) were bid at 6.3995 in morning trade, up from 6.3880 at the close on Wednesday.

They implied yuan depreciation of 0.54 percent in 12 months from Thursday's PBOC mid-point, compared with depreciation of 0.36 percent they implied on Wednesday.