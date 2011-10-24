* PBOC fixing higher on global dollar weakness

* Market expects yuan could appreciate around month-end

* May edge higher ahead of G20 summit

* Yuan at 6.3732, up 3.40 percent so far this year

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 24 The yuan rose versus the dollar on Monday after the People's Bank of China set a higher mid-point in the wake of a 0.8 percent fall in the U.S. Dollar Index .

Dealers said the Chinese currency could edge up ahead of the summit of the Group of 20 major developed and emerging economies in France on Nov. 3 and 4. The yuan had risen before the U.S. Senate granted approval to a bill aimed at pressing China to let the yuan appreciate faster on Oct. 11.

"Today's rise is largely because of the weak dollar," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But we think the yuan still has potential to rise, especially before the summit."

Spot yuan was trading at 6.3732 versus the dollar in afternoon trade, up from Friday's close of 6.3840. It has risen 3.40 percent so far this year and 7.11 percent since it was depegged from the dollar in June 2010.

Before trading began, the PBOC set the mid-point of the day at 6.3549, stronger than Friday's 6.3628. The central bank uses the fixing to signal the government's intentions for the yuan.

China had let the yuan rise as much as 4 percent versus the dollar from the beginning of this year to Tuesday Oct. 11 -- just ahead of the U.S. Senate's approval of its yuan bill.

Offshore, one-year dollar/yuan non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) were bid at 6.4020 in midday trade, down slightly from 6.4080 at the close on Friday.

They implied yuan depreciation of 0.74 percent in 12 months from Friday's PBOC mid-point, compared with depreciation of 0.84 percent they implied on Friday.