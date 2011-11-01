* PBOC fixes mid-point near record high
* Yuan trades near bottom before moving up
* Offshore market implies yuan depreciation
* Yuan up 3.7 pct vs dollar so far this year
By Langi Chiang and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Nov 1 China's yuan traded
up slightly on Tuesday morning, after the central bank set the
mid-point near a record high, showing its intention to let the
Chinese currency rise faster ahead of a G20 meeting.
The People's Bank of China fixed the mid-point at 6.3293
versus the dollar, near Monday's record high of 6.3233. The
dollar/yuan exchange rate can move up or down 0.5 percent from
the mid-point each day.
The market interpreted the high mid-points as a positive
gesture from Beijing before a gathering of the world's major
powers in France on Nov. 3-4, to discuss how they can contain
the European debt crisis and boost global recovery.
However, the yuan hovered around limit down in early trade,
after closing at the bottom of its daily trading band on Monday.
"That shows the central bank's intention is not much
accepted by the market," said a Shenzhen-based trader at a
Chinese bank.
Offshore, spot yuan traded slightly down to 6.3950
versus the dollar, from Monday's close of 6.3910.
One-year dollar/yuan non-deliverable forwards traded at
6.3670, from a close of 6.3620 on Monday, both indicating a
depreciation of 0.6 percent from the days' mid-points in 12
months' time.
The yuan eventually edged up in the onshore market to 6.3538
by midday, from Monday's close of 6.3549.
Traders point to a rise in the dollar index
overnight, of about 0.6 percent, as well as a dim outlook in the
world's second-largest economy.
A pair of surveys on purchasing managers in the vast
manufacturing sector showed China's big factories ran at their
slowest pace in almost three years in October, as new orders and
exports slowed, although smaller firms showed signs of a fight
back against a deteriorating global backdrop.
"Apart from speculative purposes, traders do not have much
incentive to push for a stronger yuan," the trader added.
The yuan has gained 3.7 percent against the dollar so far
this year. It resumed appreciation in October, moving up 0.49
percent, after losing 0.12 percent in September.