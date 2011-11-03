* PBOC fixes mid-point at record high of 6.3198

* Spot yuan moves below fixing on client demands

* Arbitrage trade could limit spot yuan trade

* Yuan up 3.63 pct this year vs dlr, 7.51 pct since depegging

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 The yuan rose slightly after the People's Bank of China set the mid-point at a record high, underlining its intention of letting the Chinese currency appreciate at a quicker pace during the Group of 20 meeting in France.

But the yuan still traded below the historically high mid-point fixing and edged down toward the weaker end of its daily trading limit due to bank clients' strong dollar demands.

"Spot yuan was dragged down by clients demand for U.S. dollars," said a dealer at an European bank in Shanghai. "Now, we are waiting for the results from the meeting."

A draft G20 communique commits to move "more rapidly" toward greater exchange rate flexibility, toughening language that generally is aimed at China's rigid currency regime.

Some dealers said another reason keeping the yuan below the mid-point was arbitrage trade. The spread between the offshore market and onshore market had opened up opportunities for traders to buy dollars in the domestic market and sell them in Hong Kong.

The spread is around 420 pips,or 0.5 percent, between offshore yuan , at 6.3910 and spot yuan , at 6.3491. The yuan closed at 6.3573 on Wednesday.

It has risen 3.79 percent so far this year and 7.51 percent since it was depegged from the dollar in June 2010.

Before trading began, the PBOC set the mid-point of the day at 6.3198, the highest level since the 2005 revaluation. The central bank uses the fixing to signal the government's intentions for the yuan.

Offshore, one-year dollar/yuan non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) were bid at 6.3750 in mid-day trade, down from 6.3690 at the close on Wednesday.

They implied yuan depreciation of 0.87 percent in 12 months from Thursday's PBOC mid-point, compared with depreciation of 0.77 percent they implied on Wednesday.