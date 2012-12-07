LONDON Dec 7 Average daily volumes and values
in the foreign exchange market fell for the second month running
in November, data from FX settlement system CLS Bank showed on
Friday.
Total volumes submitted to CLS, combining settlement and
aggregation services, fell 3.9 percent to 965,818 in November
from 1,005,312 in October, when volumes dropped nearly 10
percent.
Volumes were also down around 12 percent from November 2011,
when they stood at 1,097,022.
CLS said it settled an average daily value of $4.6 trillion
in November, down 0.9 percent from $4.66 trillion in October and
below the $4.75 trillion recorded in November 2011. The average
daily value peaked at $5.19 trillion in September.
The CLS Aggregation Service daily input totalled 329,537 in
November, down from 345,783 in October.
The drop in volumes reflected a similar trend in currency
trading platforms.
Trading volumes on Thomson Reuters foreign exchange
dealing platforms fell in November.
Volumes at EBS, a platform owned by interdealer broker ICAP Plc
, rose in November from October but were still down
compared with the previous year.
Market players say low volatility in currency markets and
increased job cuts by banks across the globe has weighed on
trading volumes.