By K.T. Arasu and Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, April 30 CME Group Inc will
extend trading hours for its hallmark grain contracts, two
sources close to the matter said on Monday, as the Chicago
exchange moves to defend its turf against rival ICE's
bid for nearly round-the-clock transactions.
The board of the CME, which has a stranglehold on grains
trading through the Chicago Board of Trade, the world's largest
grain exchange that it acquired in 2007, has agreed to extend
trading hours, but has not decided on how many hours to add to
its trading day or when to implement them, the sources said.
Chicago traders had earlier cited widespread talk that the
CME was planning to extend the trading day to 22 hours, matching
the trading period unveiled several weeks ago by the
Atlanta-based IntercontinentalExchange as it announced plans to
launch look-alike grains contracts.
Currently CME grains trade a 13-hour stretch overnight and
nearly four hours during the day.
The shift to a nearly continuous cycle would be the latest
step-change for the tradition-bound Chicago institution, which
has struggled to balance demands from new hedge funds and
institutional investors against the floor traders, farmers and
other smaller dealers who have been wary of change.
"I don't think this is about either exchange caring about
how long peoples' trading days are. This is about competition
and holding market share and maximizing return to shareholders,"
said Rich Feltes, vice president for research with futures
merchant R.J. O'Brien.
A source said the extended trading hours could possibly go
into effect after May 23, which marks the end of a five-year
period during which five people, including three CBOT directors,
had veto rights over rule changes at the exchange.
The group was given the veto power in 2007 as part of
revised terms for the CME-CBOT merger agreement to provide
additional value to all CBOT Holdings shareholders.
Traders cited a widespread rumor that the CME was planning
for grains to be traded from 6 p.m. CDT (2300 GMT) to 4 p.m. CDT
(2100 GMT) -- allowing for the exchange to be open during times
when price-sensitive data is released from the U.S. Department
of Agriculture.
The Chicago Board of Trade has been the unchallenged global
benchmark for grains prices from Paris to Sydney to Singapore,
extending its trading hours in the past to allow traders in Asia
and Europe to participate and expand its business.
But ICE is now encroaching, offering contracts that will
trade from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time (2400-2200 GMT).
"The board has approved to extend trading hours," one source
said. The sources said a plan by ICE to launch look-alike corn,
wheat and soybean contracts was a key reason behind the move.
Asked to comment on the apparent board decision, a CME
spokesman referred to an earlier comment: "At CME Group, we
regularly engage with industry participants to discuss ways to
enhance our markets. We will keep our customers and industry
participants abreast of any planned changes, but have nothing
formal to announce at this time."
LARGE SPECULATORS COULD BENEFIT
Expanded trading hours could give an extra advantage to
large, speculative traders who have instant access to USDA data
and the available capital to immediately trade on it, said Alan
Brugler, president of Brugler Marketing & Management.
Until now, almost all major U.S. agricultural data --
including weekly crop progress reports issued on Monday
afternoon, weekly export sales numbers on Thursday morning, and
monthly supply-demand reports -- have been released outside of
current CBOT trading hours.
An analyst, who declined to be named, said the CME had not
intended to expand its trading hours -- until the ICE challenge
-- because there was not demand from customers. "The commercial
crowd has never really been in favor of that because they would
have to put on extra coverage in case something happens.
'I WISH THE MARKET WAS OPEN NOW'
"Also, how many afternoons have we seen any market-moving
news that had people saying 'I wish the market was open now',"
the analyst said, adding that monthly USDA livestock reports
hardly ever affect the grains markets.
CBOT grain futures currently trade electronically on the
exchange's Globex platform from 6 p.m. to 7:15 a.m. Central
time, while side-by-side trade on Globex and the open-outcry
pits runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
CME Group last widened its trading hours in grains in 2009,
expanding the early Globex session to 7:15 a.m., from 6 a.m.
previously. The CME's New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX)
already trades nearly around-the-clock.
Grain analysts said the launch of the ICE contracts would
pressure CME to either match its trading hours, or risk losing
business when market-moving news occurs outside of CME's trading
schedule.
The weekly U.S. crop progress updates, which are released at
3 p.m. Central time on Mondays between April and November, can
often impact the grain markets when CME electronic trade resumes
three hours later.
"Especially when we get into (crop) ratings and we are
hanging on every percentage change in the ratings on a weekly
basis -- I question whether the CME is going to remain closed
and let ICE drain off all that volume," said Feltes.
(Reporting by K.T. Arasu, Ann Saphir, Julie Ingwersen and Tom
Polansek; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)