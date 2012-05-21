* June ARA bid at $80/T after earlier trade at $83

* S.African prices also dip but slightly, to $89-93/T

* China defaults seen as very bearish signal (Adds detail, quotes, graphic)

By Jacqueline Cowhig

LONDON, May 21 Prices for European delivered DES ARA thermal coal fell to a fresh two-year low of $83.00 a tonne on Monday, as growing global oversupply and unexpected Chinese defaults put presssure on prices, traders said.

A June delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $83 on globalCOAL, the lowest level since April 2010, down around $2.00 from Friday's last trade.

Barclays Capital on Monday reduced its European price outlook for 2012 to $94 a tonne from $102 and to $92 in 2013.

BarCap also cut its FOB Richards Bay forecast to $94 from $102 for 2012 and to $92 from $105 for the following year.

Its Newcastle forecast was cut to $105 in 2012 from $112 and to $108 in 2013 from $115.

"With U.S. coal demand reductions pushing volumes into the international market, the market is likely to remain weak until there is a supply response from the U.S. and Russian producers," Barclays Capital said in a research note on Monday.

"We've seen $88 broken, we'll see $85 tested and broken and then where's the floor? It'll probably take a sustained fall, something overdone, to knock out some higher-cost production," one European trader said.

Despite a price slide from $120 last October to just over $80 at present, almost all major exporting countries have ramped up production and shipments, in the expectation that all additional tonnage would be readily absorbed by Asia.

But reports on Monday of defaults on prompt cargoes by several Chinese buyers have rattled some players who have been persistently bullish.

"China doesn't look likely to provide an upside demand surprise which could clean up the market in the near-term," said Marcus Garvey, analyst with Credit Suisse, citing high power plant stocks and a slowdown in power generation in April.

At least 6-7 prompt cargoes have been defaulted on or deferred because inventories at China's southern ports are close to full after a few months of strong imports and because prices have slumped since the start of the year.

"There is plenty of coal sitting on the ground in China, bought at much higher prices and it will take time for this to be digested - then we have to wait and see how long it is before China buys again and how much," one Pacific producer said.

European spot demand has been minimal this year despite high coal consumption in key end-user countries the UK, Germany and Spain, where gas has been far more expensive a fuel.

Coal inventories are high in Europe's main import hub Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, in China and at U.S. ports and mines, but demand has not kept pace over the past several months with growing supply.

Coal prices have fallen from $120 in October to $83 a tonne delivered into Europe with similar drops in FOB prices as a result.

PRICES

A June ARA cargo was bid at $80, after a trade at $83, a move down by over $5 on the bid.

A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $82 against an offer of $86, down $2.00 on the offer.

A June loading South African cargo was bid at $93.00, slightly weaker than Friday's levels. A July cargo was bid at $89.00 and offered at $93.25.

TRADES

A June delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $83.00, down over $2.00 from Friday. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)