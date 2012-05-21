* June ARA bid at $80/T after earlier trade at $83
* S.African prices also dip but slightly, to $89-93/T
* China defaults seen as very bearish signal
(Adds detail, quotes, graphic)
By Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, May 21 Prices for European delivered DES
ARA thermal coal fell to a fresh two-year low of $83.00 a tonne
on Monday, as growing global oversupply and unexpected Chinese
defaults put presssure on prices, traders said.
A June delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $83 on globalCOAL,
the lowest level since April 2010, down around $2.00 from
Friday's last trade.
Barclays Capital on Monday reduced its European price
outlook for 2012 to $94 a tonne from $102 and to $92 in 2013.
BarCap also cut its FOB Richards Bay forecast to $94 from
$102 for 2012 and to $92 from $105 for the following year.
Its Newcastle forecast was cut to $105 in 2012 from $112 and
to $108 in 2013 from $115.
"With U.S. coal demand reductions pushing volumes into the
international market, the market is likely to remain weak until
there is a supply response from the U.S. and Russian producers,"
Barclays Capital said in a research note on Monday.
"We've seen $88 broken, we'll see $85 tested and broken and
then where's the floor? It'll probably take a sustained fall,
something overdone, to knock out some higher-cost production,"
one European trader said.
Despite a price slide from $120 last October to just over
$80 at present, almost all major exporting countries have ramped
up production and shipments, in the expectation that all
additional tonnage would be readily absorbed by Asia.
But reports on Monday of defaults on prompt cargoes by
several Chinese buyers have rattled some players who have been
persistently bullish.
"China doesn't look likely to provide an upside demand
surprise which could clean up the market in the near-term," said
Marcus Garvey, analyst with Credit Suisse, citing high power
plant stocks and a slowdown in power generation in April.
At least 6-7 prompt cargoes have been defaulted on or
deferred because inventories at China's southern ports are close
to full after a few months of strong imports and because prices
have slumped since the start of the year.
"There is plenty of coal sitting on the ground in China,
bought at much higher prices and it will take time for this to
be digested - then we have to wait and see how long it is before
China buys again and how much," one Pacific producer said.
European spot demand has been minimal this year despite high
coal consumption in key end-user countries the UK, Germany and
Spain, where gas has been far more expensive a fuel.
Coal inventories are high in Europe's main import hub
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, in China and at U.S. ports and
mines, but demand has not kept pace over the past several months
with growing supply.
Coal prices have fallen from $120 in October to $83 a tonne
delivered into Europe with similar drops in FOB prices as a
result.
PRICES
A June ARA cargo was bid at $80, after a trade at $83, a
move down by over $5 on the bid.
A July DES ARA cargo was bid at $82 against an offer of $86,
down $2.00 on the offer.
A June loading South African cargo was bid at $93.00,
slightly weaker than Friday's levels. A July cargo was bid at
$89.00 and offered at $93.25.
TRADES
A June delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $83.00, down over
$2.00 from Friday.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)