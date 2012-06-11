* Chinese buyers on sidelines, S.Korea issues tenders

* July S.African cargo bid at $82/T

LONDON, June 11 European delivered coal prices traded at a fresh two-year low of $84.90 a tonne on Monday, down over $1.00 from Friday as oversupply and a slowdown in spot buying weighed on the market.

Spot demand in Europe has been limited this year, leaving suppliers increasingly dependent upon Asian demand so the sharp slowdown in Chinese spot buying during the past week has a magnified impact.

"There's so little buying overall, nothing wanted in China now, they have hit their maximum import capacity and can't physically take more till inventories start to be used," one trader said.

"Without China buying at the moment, there is coal with nowhere else to go," he added.

An August delivery DES ARA parcel traded at $84.90, 50 cents below the low of $85.00 reached in mid-May but further falls are likely, traders and utilities said.

In the meantime, others in Asia such as South Korea are buying, but not enough to make up for China's lack of activity.

South African prompt prices have also come under pressure from weak fundamentals and have now dropped back below DES ARA levels, having been at a strong premium for months.

Prompt Richards Bay prices of under $85.00 a tonne are attractive to the Indian market but Indian buyers are also burdened by high inventories and want to wait until the market has hit the bottom before buying, traders said.

TRADES

An August delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $84.90 a tonne, down around 50 cents.

PRICES

A July loading South African cargo was bid at $82 and offered at $84.00, down over $1.00.

An August cargo was bid at $82.25.

A July DES ARA cargo was offered at $85.00, down $1.60 on the offer.

An August DES ARA cargo was bid and offered at $84.90, down over $2.00. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Alison Birrane)