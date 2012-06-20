* August S.African cargo trades at $83.85/T
* Turkey's ICDAS seeks August cargo
LONDON, June 20 Prompt physical coal prices rose
by around 75 U.S. cents to $1.00 a tonne on Wednesday, in line
with gas, but remained close to the two-year lows reached
earlier this month.
Brent crude fell, pinned close to 17-month lows, as worries
over Spain's borrowing costs and gloomy prospects for global
demand growth weighed on prices.
Coal prices are likely to continue to drift in line with
oil and macro news rather than with specific market
fundamentals, utilities and traders said.
Prices appear rangebound between $82.00 and $86.00 a tonne
for both DES and FOB South African cargoes and this could last
through the summer unless something unexpected happens to
disrupt supply or trigger a bout of buying from Asia.
European demand remains muted, aside from regular tenders by
Turkish steelmaker ICDAS, into which cargoes of Colombian and
U.S. cargoes are being offered by traders and utility/traders
who can undercut Russian FOB prices.
ICDAS is seeking a July and an August loading cargo in its
latest tender, traders said.
Indian buyers are seeking August South African cargoes but
are looking to pay no more than $80.00 a tonne FOB when the
market has moved nearly $3.00 higher.
TRADERS
An August loading South African cargo traded at $83.85 a
tonne FOB, up 75 cents.
PRICES
An August DES ARA cargo was bid at $86.00 and offered at
$87.25, up nearly $1.00 on the bid.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)