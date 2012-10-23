LONDON, Oct 23 Prompt physical coal prices dropped by up to $1.00 a tonne on Tuesday in line with oil's $2 a barrel fall on concerns about slowing economic growth and the eurozone debt crisis. Brent crude futures fell more than $2 to the 100-day moving average on Tuesday. Despite the coal price fall on Tuesday, prices have remained in the same range of $82-$88 for several weeks and activity has been limited. The outlook for in the next month is a little bearish because spot demand from major buyers India and China has been slow to revive after the summer hiatus. End-users and suppliers agree that the slump which pushed prices to nearly three-year lows for South African prices last month is nearly over with perhaps a few more dollars to fall before a slow recovery begins. "We're either at the bottom of the market yet or very close to it," one producer said. A November loading South African cargo was bid at $79.60 a tonne FOB Richards Bay on Tuesday, a price level which was seen as an indicator of market weakness by some players. At $80/T or lower, some of the smaller South African producers will be making losses or close to their marginal costs, industry sources said. The squeeze between soaring mining costs and slumping commodity prices has already spurred output cuts in the U.S., Russia, Indonesia and Australia, who number in the world's top ten coal exporting countries. But not enough production has yet been cut to compensate for sluggish demand growth and support prices. Hedge funds, who were starting to become actively involved in trading coal swaps and dabbling in coal equities, have all but vanished from the market this year because of static prices. "There's very little appetite to do business still, mostly the same few players, so the spot market is very quiet," one European trader said. TRADES A January delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $87.00, down 50 cents from Monday. A November DES ARA cargo traded at $85.00, down 50 cents. PRICES A December DES ARA cargo was bid at $86.25 and offered at $87.00, down $1.00. A November loading South African cargo was bid at $79.60 a tonne and offered at $79.90, down 60 cents on the offer. A December South African cargo was offered at $82.00, also slightly lower. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)