* Dec S.African cargoes trade at $77.25, $77.85/T

* Hurricane Sandy causes minimal damage to U.S. coal ports

LONDON Oct 31 Prompt South African coal prices slipped by around 50 cents a tonne on Wednesday as weak demand encouraged bearish sentiment, traders and utilities said.

Two December-loading South African cargoes traded today at $77.25 and $77.85 a tonne FOB, down 50 cents from the previous day's bid level and over $1 lower than Tuesday's offer level, and there are still more potential sellers than buyers, traders said.

"There's still a lot of unsold coal out there, South African is uncompetitively priced in just about every market, and the Indians are buying very little, just enquiring," one supplier said.

South African producers, which have take-or-pay contracts to move coal by rail to Richards Bay Coal Terminal, every year tend to push exports through at maximum capacity until the end of December.

Exports this year are expected to reach 70 million tonnes as a result of efficiency improvements and capacity expansion by state rail operator Transnet, but producers have limited exports due to depressed international prices, the head of Transnet's freight rail unit said on Wednesday.

South Africa may export around 68 million tonnes this year rather than the 73-75 million which Transnet could move to the port of RBCT, Transnet's Siyabonga Gama said.

The loss of 2 million tonnes of South African exports will not make much of a dent in the market's chronic oversupply, which has weighed on prices all year because the main culprit behind the glut has been U.S. exports.

Hurricane Sandy had a limited impact on coal exports from the U.S. East Coast ports. The port of Baltimore shut ahead of the hurricane but reopened late on Tuesday, while CNX's Baltimore terminal sustained no major damage and normal operations have resumed at the port of Hampton Roads, Virginia.

The hurricane at most had been expected to delay or disrupt exports for a few days to a week, which would have boosted prices temporarily by a few dollars, traders said.

"Whatever has been sold forward for 2013 and already hedged, that coal will still flow and it could come to Europe, to Asia or even be re-sold into the U.S. market depending on where prices are," one major U.S. coal buyer in Europe said.

U.S. thermal coal exports are expected to reach a record 40-50 million tonnes this year because a boom in shale gas production has displaced a huge quantity of coal in the U.S. market. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Jane Baird)