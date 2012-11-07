LONDON Nov 7 South African physical coal prices eased on Wednesday as coal companies there signed a wage deal with unions in an effort to avoid a wave of illegal strikes that have rocked the gold and platinum sectors.

Physical deliveries for December saw a bid-offer range of $78 at $81.25 per tonne on brokerage GLOBALcoal, slightly below levels seen at the beginning of the week.

Traders said that the drop in prices was a result of South Africa's coal mining wage deal, which saw the Chamber of Mines agreeing to raise certain entry-level wages by up to 5 percent and offered one-off payments to higher categories of workers.

The price fall also affected physical deliveries to Europe, where a contract for delivery in January with destination Amsterdam/Rotterdam/Antwerp (DES ARA) was traded at $88 a tonne, down half a dollar on the previous day.

On the financial side, API2 2013 coal swaps remained in a downward trend that has been in place since the third quarter of 2011.

The contract was trading at $94.40 a tonne on Wednesday afternoon, up from this month's low of $92.50, but still alsmost 30 percent below levels seen in Q3 2011. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein, editing by William Hardy)