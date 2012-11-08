LONDON Nov 8 European coal prices remained firm on Thursday as utilities in its biggest power markets prepared for a tight winter electricity market that would require increased burn of coal stocks, analysts said.

Coal prices for delivery in January with destination Amsterdam/Rotterdam/Antwerp (DES ARA) traded at $88 a tonne at 1500 GMT, on par with the previous day.

South African cargoes for delivery in December did not trade, but the bid/offer range of $79.50 at $82 per tonne was slightly higher than on Wednesday.

Analysts said that the firm prices were a result of European utilities preparing for a tight winter power market.

"There were a couple of reports today that Europe's winter power outlook could be tight even if the weather remains mild, and because gas-fired electricity production is not profitable in Europe that means that utilities will have to burn more coal, lifting demand," one utility analyst said.

The outlook for European power supplies appear tighter this winter due to hitches in Belgian nuclear reactors and after Germany stopped some reactors in 2011, according to preliminary findings of a European study cited by French power grid RTE.

In Germany, the power regulator said on Thursday that it was signing up reserve power capacity to prevent a potential supply squeeze in case of a cold-snap.

Coal is the preferred fossil-fuel for electricity generation in Europe in terms of profitability, enjoying a 20 euros ($25.51) per megawatt-hour (MWh) premium over gas power production in Germany and a 16 pounds ($25.58) premium over gas in Britain.

In the coal futures market, the API2 2013 coal swaps contract rose to $95 a tonne, up a dollar since Wednesday afternoon.

Despite this rise, the contract remains in a downward trend that has been in place from the third quarter of 2011, since when it has shed almost 30 percent in value.

Traders said that the drop was a result of healthy supplies from coal exporters Australia, South Africa and Colombia.

In addition the U.S. has begun exporting large amounts of coal because the shale gas production boom of the past few years has resulted in sharp natural gas price reductions, making coal-fired power generation in the U.S. uncompetitive relative to gas. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) ($1 = 0.6255 British pounds) (Reporting by Henning Gloystein, editing by William Hardy)