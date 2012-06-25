* Brent dips below $90, coal swaps follow
* Traders stop speculative shipments to China
LONDON, June 25 Prompt physical coal prices were
unchanged on Monday although swaps slipped by around 50 U.S.
cents in line with oil's fall but no fresh trades were reported
and few bids or offers were seen.
Brent crude briefly fell below $90 on Monday with concerns
abut faltering global growth and Europe's debt crisis hitting
investor confidence.
When coal trading activity is especially thin, the market
tends to drift with oil until it finds its own direction.
The short-term outlook remains fairly bearish despite an
increase in Indian prompt buying and trader short-covering.
Traders waited to see who will cut output, when and by how
much, at the same time as watching for signs of robust Chinese
demand for the summer and beyond.
Until sufficient output cuts are made and U.S., Colombian and
Russian cargoes in traders' hands are absorbed, the market will
be vulnerable and could drift back to recent two-year lows, they
said.
Production cuts have begun to be made in the U.S., Russia
and Indonesia but could take a few months to be felt in stronger
prices which in turn would reduce a repeat of the widespread
price re-negotiation by Chinese buyers which spooked the market
last month.
Signals out of China were confusing, traders and suppliers
said, because summer power shortages were again forecast at the
same time as China's economic growth has slowed and some
analysts are forecasting record imports.
"There is significant stress in the coal market around South
China with suppliers either seeing an outright default or having
to re-negotiate on price, credit terms and delivery schedules,"
Barclays Capital said in a research note on Monday.
"The big conundrum for the coal market, though, is how long
will these high port inventories of coal and ore persist and
continue to pressurise traders, and what this will mean for
prices," the BarCap note said.
The temptation for traders to ship unsold cargoes to China,
speculatively, has been thoroughly squashed for the time being
by the defaults, deferrals and "price majeures" or forced price
re-negotiations because the risk is seen as too high.
Some tentative optimism is emerging that prices might start
to recover in the second half but not enough to encourage
struggling producers to maintain output levels.
"Everybody is again thinking the same thing - that it looked
very bearish because of China and now it's not so bad," one
European trader said.
PRICES
A July loading South African cargo was bid at $85.00,
unchanged.
An August South African cargo was bid at $88.00, also
unchanged.
An August DES ARA cargo was bid at $87.70 and offered at
$90.50, unchanged.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by William Hardy)