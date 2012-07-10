* Oil falls to $99 on Norway strike end

* China imports rise 65 pct y-o-y in H1 to 140 mln T

* Market waits for Patriot Coal fallout

* Aug S.African trades at $86.50, down $2

By Jacqueline Cowhig

LONDON, July 10 Physical prompt coal prices dropped by $1 to $2 a tonne on Tuesday in line with weaker oil - a third consecutive daily fall as buyers stayed on the sidelines.

Daily coal price moves of $2 to $4 have been frequent during the past month, following months of largely range-bound trading when prices moved in cents rather than dollars.

Traders said the increased volatility has reflected the market's uncertainty over near-term price direction.

Oil fell to $99 a barrel on Tuesday after Norway ended a strike that threatened to halt output and as prospects for demand growth dimmed after China bought less oil.

China's coal imports will remain a major price driver this year, especially while there is continued oversupply.

China has imported over 65 percent more thermal coal this year than in 2011 - 140 million tonnes in the first half. But a lot of it was low-grade or off-spec material..

"While imports of many commodities softened, this follows the rapid increase earlier in the year associated with building inventories," Credit Suisse said in a research note on China's June commodity imports.

Much will depend on China's second-half spot buying to set direction in the market, suppliers said.

Indian buyers, who had bought fairly heavily when South African spot prices were close to two-year lows in June, largely retreated when prices nudged $90 last week, and their withdrawal has trimmed a few dollars from prices, trader said.

Meanwhile the market is waiting to hear whether U.S. producer Patriot Coal Corp, which filed for bankruptcy on Monday, will perform on its coal supply contracts.

"Just about everybody has exposure to Patriot to some degree, but the question is which of their contracts will they perform. Will they walk on the lower-priced ones and will they cut production?" one Patriot customer said.

Patriot supplies both Illinois and central Appalachian thermal coal to Europe and Asia.

Patriot's difficulties could remove some tonnage from the export market, helping rebalance the market in the second half, but the miner is more likely to maintain output close to current levels and keep cash flowing, customers said.

TRADES

An August loading South African cargo traded at $86.50 a tonne FOB Richards Bay, down $2.00 from Monday.

PRICES

An August loading South African cargo was bid at $85.00 and offered at $86.50, down $2.50 on the bid.

A September loading South African cargo was bid at $86.00 and offered at $87.00, down $1.00.

An August delivery DES ARA cargo was bid at $87.25 and offered at $87.50, down 25 cents on the bid.

A September ARA cargo was bid at $88.25 and offered at $89.00. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)