* Aug S. African trades at $84.15/T FOB

* Coal swaps fall in line with power

LONDON, July 11 South African physical prompt coal prices fell sharply for the fourth day running as more sellers emerged and buyers withdrew, waiting for lower numbers.

"There were far more buyers a few weeks ago but for August cargoes in particular, it seems to be almost all sellers," one trader said.

API4 coal swaps were also sold heavily throughout the day, in line with weaker power prices and helped pull physical prices lower.

Coal ignored the rise in oil, which was boosted by expectations that there may be more signals of economic stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Indian buyers, who had bought fairly heavily when South African spot prices were close to two-year lows in June, largely retreated when prices nudged $90 last week, and their withdrawal has trimmed a few dollars from prices, trader said.

TRADES An August loading South African cargo traded at $84.15 a tonne FOB Richards Bay, down $2.35 from Tuesday.

PRICES

A September loading South African cargo was bid at $85.50 and offered at $85.25 later in the day, down 50 cents.

An August delivery DES ARA cargo was bid at $86.75 and offered at $87.50, down 25 cents on the bid.

A September ARA cargo was bid at $88.25 and offered at $87.75, down $1.25 on the offer. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by James Jukwey)